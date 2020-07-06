Bishkek mayor inspects day patient facilities and talks with patients

Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, visited day patient facilities in four districts of the capital. He promised that additional stations for patients with pneumonia would be opened in the near future. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The mayor, together with a group of doctors and epidemiologists, visited the facility organized at Gazprom sports and recreation complex. He gave a number of instructions to improve the working conditions of physicians and the efficiency of receiving citizens.

According to patients, there is a shortage of medical staff and beds.

Aziz Surakmatov noted that the issue of opening four additional day patient facilities at the premises of schools is being studied.

On the first day of the facilities work, doctors were able to provide assistance to almost 700 citizens. People with acute respiratory viral infections and pneumonia can get consultations, injections and intravenous infusions there.