Ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan dies of pneumonia

The former first deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Sabyrbek Kurmanaliev, died. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to preliminary data, the retired major general died of community-acquired pneumonia. The funeral will take place on July 4 in Issyk-Ata district.

«Sabyrbek Kurmanaliev made a significant personal contribution to improving the work of the police, combating crime, and ensuring public safety. The management, members of the Board, the Club of Generals and the Council of Veterans, the personnel of the Ministry of Interior deeply grieve over the untimely death of the retired police major general and express sincere condolences to his family and friends,» the statement says.

There are 2,122 people with community-acquired pneumonia (negative COVID-19 test result) in the hospitals of the republic. At least 151 people have died from the disease since March, including 31 people for the last 24 hours.
