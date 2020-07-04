15:57
COVID-19 confirmed in 71 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 71 more medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, 32 health workers got infected in Bishkek, 19 — in Chui region, 4 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Naryn region, 3 — in Batken region and 5 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least 6 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

COVID-19 has been registered in 1,065 medical workers over the entire period in the republic. At least 490 of them have recovered.
