At least 31 people have died from community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

In total, 151 people have died from pneumonia since March 2020.

There are 2,122 people in hospitals of the republic with community-acquired pneumonia (negative COVID-19 test result) as of today, including 153 people — in intensive care units, 496 — in serious condition.

In total, over 3,009 people fell ill during this period, 736 have recovered.