Two more people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, a 65-year-old man died at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, and a 74-year-old man — at the Nookat Territorial Hospital.

According to official figures, 78 people have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.