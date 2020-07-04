Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia

The son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Seyid, was hospitalized with pneumonia. He posted on Facebook.

«A few days after visiting the SCNS pretrial detention center I felt a sharp weakness, pain in my joints, my body temperature rose sharply. Yesterday I was hospitalized with pneumonia,» Seyid Atambayev wrote.

He appealed to the law enforcement officers in order they not to bother him. «Dear SCNS and law enforcement officials! I ask you not to bother me, do not, please, rush into my ward again and again trying to photograph me. Please stop terrorizing doctors and harassing them to tears,» the son of the former head of state added.

On June 30, the former president Almazbek Atambayev was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory as of today.