12:54
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia

The son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Seyid, was hospitalized with pneumonia. He posted on Facebook.

«A few days after visiting the SCNS pretrial detention center I felt a sharp weakness, pain in my joints, my body temperature rose sharply. Yesterday I was hospitalized with pneumonia,» Seyid Atambayev wrote.

He appealed to the law enforcement officers in order they not to bother him. «Dear SCNS and law enforcement officials! I ask you not to bother me, do not, please, rush into my ward again and again trying to photograph me. Please stop terrorizing doctors and harassing them to tears,» the son of the former head of state added.

On June 30, the former president Almazbek Atambayev was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/158299/
views: 69
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of Presidential Affairs
Almazbek Atambyaev - defendant in case on construction of school in Kalys-Ordo
Batukaev’s release case: Almazbek Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison
Seyid Atambayev heads Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
4 July, Saturday
12:26
Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia
12:07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin talk over the phone
11:41
Painting in support of doctors to appear on one of National Hospital’s buildings
11:30
Resident of Osh temporarily converts his hotel into hospital
11:14
Vehicle registration, issue of driving licenses departments to be closed
3 July, Friday
17:52
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems