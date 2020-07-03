17:05
Government allocates 50 million soms for purchase of oxygen concentrators

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 50 million soms for purchase and delivery of oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters to the country. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

«The decision was made in order to quickly respond and take measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection and eliminate its consequences in the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the decision, oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters will be purchased in China,» the Government said.
