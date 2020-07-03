15:34
USD 78.79
EUR 89.01
RUB 1.12
English

Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat

Head of the Department of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department was caught red-handed with a bribe in Nookat District of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier, a citizen turned to the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who asked to take measures against a police officer who extorted money from him for a positive resolution of pre-trial proceedings.

«It was found out that the head of the Investigation Service Department of the Nookat District Department of Internal Affairs contributes to implementation of the agreement on receiving a bribe in the amount of 80,000 soms for a positive solution of the issue. The acting Deputy Chief of the police department, Major of Police, he is also the head of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department, was caught red-handed in his office on July 2 when receiving a bribe of 50,000 soms. The investigation is conducted by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» the Interior Ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/158218/
views: 98
Print
Related
Ministry of Transport employees extort money from drivers of heavy vehicles
Talas City Hall employee detained for bribe extortion
Inspectors of Weight and Dimensional Control Agency detained for extortion
SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
3 July, Friday
15:26
Highest number of infected in Chui region registered in Alamedin district Highest number of infected in Chui region registered in...
14:53
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
14:44
Lawyer asks Prosecutor General to initiate criminal case against former PM
14:37
Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat
13:18
Car falls into water canal in Sokuluk, one person died