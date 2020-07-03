Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat

Head of the Department of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department was caught red-handed with a bribe in Nookat District of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier, a citizen turned to the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who asked to take measures against a police officer who extorted money from him for a positive resolution of pre-trial proceedings.

«It was found out that the head of the Investigation Service Department of the Nookat District Department of Internal Affairs contributes to implementation of the agreement on receiving a bribe in the amount of 80,000 soms for a positive solution of the issue. The acting Deputy Chief of the police department, Major of Police, he is also the head of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department, was caught red-handed in his office on July 2 when receiving a bribe of 50,000 soms. The investigation is conducted by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» the Interior Ministry said.