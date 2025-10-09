KSMA lecturer caught red-handed when taking bribe in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the arrest of a lecturer at the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA).

According to the SCNS, on October 8, the lecturer D.N.D., 38, was caught red-handed in the main building of the KSMA. He received 150,000 soms from students for «guaranteed passage of the winter exam session.»

A student named A.A., 23, was present in the office at the time of the arrest. A personal search revealed 100,000 soms. During preliminary questioning, the student admitted that the money had been collected from the entire group and was intended for the lecturer to ensure successful exam results.

According to the security services, D.N.D., abusing his official position, systematically extorted money from students by threatening to lower grades or prevent them from taking exams. He did not actually hold classes, deliberately lowering grades in order to later demand money.

A criminal case has been opened against the lecturer under Article 343 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Extortion in large amounts). Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he has been placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention facility.

The investigation continues operational measures to identify other possible corruption cases and any involvement of other lecturers or university administration staff.