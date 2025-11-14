15:13
Three military enlistment office employees detained for taking bribes

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), arrested three employees of the Osh and Manas city military enlistment offices. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, employees of the military enlistment offices are suspects in criminal cases under Articles 342 (Bribetaking) and 343 (Extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office is conducting the necessary investigative actions aimed at identifying all persons involved in this crime.
