13:29
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of employees of the Department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district of Bishkek for extorting a bribe of 100,000 soms.

According to the SCNS press center, the head of the department T.U.Kh. and the chief inspector O.U.Zh. were caught red-handed while taking money. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Detention of the head of the inspection department of the Department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district was reported earlier. According to the security service, officials of the department, in collusion with private entrepreneurs, created a corruption mechanism for evading mandatory tax payments.
link: https://24.kg/english/342190/
views: 144
Print
Related
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city
Three suspects of organizing illegal gambling detained in Bishkek
Owner of eco-resort detained for illegal construction in Alamedin district
Head of Tax Service Department for Leninsky district detained in Bishkek
Land seizure in Chui region: SCNS detains organized crime group members
Ex-Mayor of Osh Aitmamat Kadyrbaev taken into custody until October 4
Heads of District Security Service of Interior Ministry detained for extortion
Plastic surgeon and cosmetologists smugglers arrested in Bishkek
Deputy Minister of Transport and head of Beta Group detained
Suspected of rape resident of Uzgen gives bribe to investigator
Popular
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
12:57
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new building Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan moves to new buildi...
12:51
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city
12:15
Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking
11:51
Agricultural land returned to state in Jalal-Abad region
11:45
Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal