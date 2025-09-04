Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of employees of the Department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district of Bishkek for extorting a bribe of 100,000 soms.

According to the SCNS press center, the head of the department T.U.Kh. and the chief inspector O.U.Zh. were caught red-handed while taking money. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.