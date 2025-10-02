Psych hospital deputy chief doctor detained over 500,000 soms bribery attempt

The deputy chief physician of a specialized psychiatric institution was detained while attempting to give police officers a bribe of 500,000 soms. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, 59-year-old E.B. attempted to give money to investigators in order to stop the investigation and avoid criminal liability. At the moment of the transfer of funds, he was caught red-handed by officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department and the Internal Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The investigative service opened a criminal case under Article 345 «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Earlier, the investigative service opened a criminal case under Article 261 «Creation of or participation in an organized criminal group» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that the convicted A.B., 40, after committing murder, was found insane through corrupt connections and placed in a psychiatric institution. There, he declared himself a «leader» and organized the collection of funds for the criminal «common fund.»

Later, the brother of the «leader» was detained for attempting to bribe police officers with 190,000 soms.