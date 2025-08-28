15:05
Senior inspector of Batken customs detained for bribery

On August 26, 2025, in connection with a criminal case on bribery, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) jointly with the State Customs Service detained Major K.G.B., senior inspector of Batken customs, during the transfer of $1,000.

The customs officer reportedly offered the bribe to an employee of the Internal Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the State Customs Service in exchange for a favorable outcome of an internal investigation.

Following investigative actions, Major K.G.B. was charged under Article 345, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (bribery) and, in accordance with Articles 96 and 97 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was detained and placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.
views: 135
