Interior Ministry uncovers voter bribery scheme in Bishkek

On October 24, police in Bishkek uncovered a case of voter bribery, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the investigation, unidentified individuals had planned to distribute money to citizens ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for November 30, 2025, in order to buy their votes. Citizens were invited to a café on Bayalinov Street for this purpose.

Based on a criminal case initiated under Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Department for Combating Extremism and Migration of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, conducted special operational activities.

It was established that from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on October 24, a meeting took place at the mentioned café with the participation of more than 15 citizens who are active in public life and respected in their communities.

During the investigation, it was found that K.S., 45, who had expressed his intention to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections in constituency No. 3 Kadamdzhai, held an agitation meeting with attendees, making illegal statements and offering material incentives in exchange for votes.

The expenses for the meeting, totaling 19,300 soms, were paid by K.S. from his personal funds.

All participants were taken to the investigative unit of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, where full information regarding the illegal campaigning and voter bribery was obtained.

On November 7, K.S. was charged under the article «Bribery of voters» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed under a travel restriction as a preventive measure.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the case.