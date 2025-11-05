Foreigners arrested for bribing police officer in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek detained foreign citizens for bribing a police officer, the department’s press service reported.
It was reported that the foreign citizen, previously arrested for five days, offered money after the police discovered that he had a fake passport. The chief of the city police department filed a report.
On October 28, two foreigners (41 and 37) were caught red-handed in the office of the chief of the police department while handing over $900.