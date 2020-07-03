Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrive in Bishkek from Novosibirsk

Plane of Avia Traffic airline arrived in Bishkek from Novosibirsk today with 186 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including small children, onboard. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The list of passengers was formed in the order of priority of citizens’ applications received by the Consulate General. There are 19 pregnant women, 10 children, 57 students of Siberian universities, people with disabilities among them.

All the arrivals will be placed under surveillance in the established manner for undergoing necessary quarantine procedures.