10 more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Ten more people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, a 58-year-old woman died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital, a 54-year-old man in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, and a 59-year-old woman (medical worker) — in the Nookat Territorial Hospital. In addition, a 33-year-old woman died in the Osh City Clinical Hospital, a 33-year-old man — in the Kyzyl-Kiya Territorial Hospital, and three men aged 64 and 66, and two women, 62 and 63, — in the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital.

According to official figures, 76 people have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.
