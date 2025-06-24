SCNS Chairman instructs to speed up construction of first stadium in Batken

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev familiarized himself with the progress of construction of a large stadium in the city of Batken, designed for 10,000 spectators. The facility is being built as part of a large-scale development program for the region, for which 10 billion soms have been allocated from the republican budget, and 1 billion from the amount has been directed to the sports arena.

Together with the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region Aibek Shamenov and representatives of contractors, Kamchybek Tashiev held a visiting meeting and instructed to speed up the pace of construction. He noted that the work was progressing too slowly and demanded that the delay in schedule be eliminated on the spot.

The stadium is being built on a 10-hectare site. In addition to the main arena, there will be three training fields, four mini-football pitches with changing rooms, a dormitory for 100 athletes and a parking lot for 200 cars. The main field and one of the pitches will be equipped with lighting for evening matches.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On measures for the further development of football in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2034». Upon completion of construction, the facility will be able to host events of both regional and national scale. This is the first sports complex of this level in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, being built in Batken region.