Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken

A cultural festival Yry Mayramy was held in Batken district of Kyrgyzstan, during which an official delegation from Tajikistan was warmly received. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere and was designated as a gesture of good neighborliness and a commitment to strengthening cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The Tajik delegation included representatives from the fields of culture and art. During the festival, they had an opportunity to get acquainted with elements of Kyrgyz national culture — traditional music, songs, and crafts. In turn, the guests from Tajikistan presented their own concert program and national performances.

Organizers emphasized that the festival became not only a vibrant cultural event, but also an important platform for establishing humanitarian cooperation between neighboring peoples.