Asphalt concrete plant to be opened in Batken

An asphalt concrete plant will be opened in Batken. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.
The opening of the enterprise is scheduled for August 31, the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan.
Currently, the plant has all the necessary modern equipment and is fully ready to produce asphalt and crushed stone. Its operation is fully automated.
After commissioning of the plant, the need for asphalt during the construction of roads in Batken region will be practically alleviated. Previously, only one state asphalt plant operated in the region.