Asphalt concrete plant to be opened in Batken

An asphalt concrete plant will be opened in Batken. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region reported.

The opening of the enterprise is scheduled for August 31, the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, the plant has all the necessary modern equipment and is fully ready to produce asphalt and crushed stone. Its operation is fully automated.

In total, about 30 people will be employed. The plant’s capacity is 1,000 tons of asphalt per day. The Batken City Hall allocated a land plot of 3 hectares for the construction of a large production facility. Private entrepreneur Tynchtyk Kurbanbekov invested 45 million soms in the launch of the plant.

After commissioning of the plant, the need for asphalt during the construction of roads in Batken region will be practically alleviated. Previously, only one state asphalt plant operated in the region.
