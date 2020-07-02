Prime Minister urges private medical centers to consult citizens for free

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, addressed doctors at private medical centers and urged them to consult citizens for free. He stated this at a briefing today.

The head of Government noted that private laboratories were involved in the diagnosis of coronavirus infection. «They are already working in this direction. Remember that your business exists at the expense of the people,» the Prime Minister added.

Kubatbek Boronov admitted that the situation is complicated, and doctors of state medical institutions cannot cope with the flow of patients.

«Many people are sick now and they do not know what to do. Some healthy people come to hospitals and hinder doctors from working with seriously ill patients. Many are self-medicating. We ask private medical clinics to open free consultations. We are not talking about free help, but about consultations,» Kubatbek Boronov turned to doctors at private medical centers.