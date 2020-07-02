12:08
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to appreciate in Kyrgyzstan despite an intervention of the National Bank. Some banks already sell it for 79 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 78-78.3 soms, and sold for 78.7-79 soms. During the day, it grew immediately by 60-70 tyiyns. The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 78,6899 (growth of 3.55 percent) soms.

Over the past two weeks, the dollar has appreciated by almost four soms.

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble also continues to grow. Today it is bought for 1,095-1,106 soms, and sold for 1,115-1,125 soms. Its official rate is 1,1171 soms (growth of 3.55 percent).
