Enhanced disinfection of parks and streets starts in Osh city

An enhanced disinfection of parks, mini parks, and the adjacent territory of multi-storey buildings began in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

According to it, Toktogul Satylganov and Alisher Navoi parks have been disinfected on July 1, including pedestrian paths and children’s playgrounds.

The City Hall notes that the work is ongoing. «The Mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashov, mobilized the forces of all municipal services and other institutions to step up work on prevention of spread of coronavirus infection,» the statement says.

To date, disinfection of the territories of 1,215 apartment houses (4, 5, 9, 10, 12 floors) and 6,010 private houses has been carried out in Osh city.