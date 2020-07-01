17:46
746 people with pneumonia hospitalized in Bishkek

At least 746 people have been hospitalized with pneumonia in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 217 of them are in grave condition, and 79 — in extremely grave.

The ministry stressed that patients with a mild form of the virus are sent to Semetei observation unit deployed at the former U.S. Gansi air base.

Earlier, the Chief Doctor of the Center for Emergency Medicine, Iskender Shayakhmetov, said: there are not enough places for patients, even in intensive care units.
