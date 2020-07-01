17:46
USD 75.99
EUR 85.25
RUB 1.08
English

Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in the Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Dyushembiev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Deputy Prosecutor General was hospitalized.

«Circumstances of the infection are being found out. It is known that Nurlan Dyushembiev is often invited to the Parliament as an official representative of the Prosecutor General. According to some reports, first symptoms of the disease appeared after coronavirus was confirmed in the deputies of the Parliament,» the sources said.

At least 439 new cases of COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total.
link: https://24.kg/english/157965/
views: 127
Print
Related
Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be prepared in Bishkek
746 people with pneumonia hospitalized in Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Lack of doctors, ventilators, places in hospitals
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 10.5 million people globally
Two more laboratories for PCR testing for COVID-19 opened in Bishkek
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names main problems in fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus confirmed in 49 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Five more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 73 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan
1 July, Wednesday
17:40
Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be prepared in Bishkek Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be p...
17:20
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
16:51
Former customs officer appointed mayor of Kara-Suu town
16:34
746 people with pneumonia hospitalized in Bishkek
16:25
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan