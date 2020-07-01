Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in the Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Dyushembiev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Deputy Prosecutor General was hospitalized.

«Circumstances of the infection are being found out. It is known that Nurlan Dyushembiev is often invited to the Parliament as an official representative of the Prosecutor General. According to some reports, first symptoms of the disease appeared after coronavirus was confirmed in the deputies of the Parliament,» the sources said.

At least 439 new cases of COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total.