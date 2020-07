A 38-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan died in a traffic accident in India. The accident occurred in Arpora village (North Goa) on Monday night. The Times of India reports.

According to police, the woman lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The car fell into the river. Kyrgyzstani died at the scene.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan was informed about the death of the woman.