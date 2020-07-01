SCNS officers detain members of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Naryn

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained active members of the female branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organization in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the SCNS reported.

During a search, extremist literature, electronic storage media (tablets, laptops, telephones, SIM cards) and notebooks containing records of Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda materials were found and confiscated from the detainees.

«The materials were sent for examination. Pre-trial proceedings are conducted under the Article «Creation of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It main organizers were placed in pre-trial detention center,» the SCNS reported.