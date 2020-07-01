12:59
USD 75.99
EUR 85.25
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS officers detain members of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Naryn

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained active members of the female branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organization in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the SCNS reported.

During a search, extremist literature, electronic storage media (tablets, laptops, telephones, SIM cards) and notebooks containing records of Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda materials were found and confiscated from the detainees.

«The materials were sent for examination. Pre-trial proceedings are conducted under the Article «Creation of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It main organizers were placed in pre-trial detention center,» the SCNS reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/157935/
views: 72
Print
Related
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wanted in another country
SCNS: Five convicts voluntarily renounce jihadist ideology
Extremist literature confiscated from Kyrgyzstanis
Submachine gun, pistol and knives confiscated from extremist in Kyrgyzstan
Six Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Moscow for creation of extremist organization
Kyrgyzstani distributing extremist materials on the Internet arrested
Police confiscate weapons in house of man fighting in Syria in Jalal-Abad
Convicted of extremism woman officially renounces ideology in Kyrgyzstan
Turkey to deport citizens of Kyrgyzstan - members of the Islamic State
Student from Bishkek distributes extremist materials in Bazar-Korgon
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan
1 July, Wednesday
12:50
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzs...
12:40
SCNS officers detain members of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Naryn
12:20
Two members of Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident
12:09
Two more laboratories for PCR testing for COVID-19 opened in Bishkek
11:59
Price increase slows down in Kyrgyzstan