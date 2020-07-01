Five more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Five more people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told today at a briefing.

According to him, two men, 57 and 67 years old, died in the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, a 60-year-old man died in the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital, a 70-year-old man — in the Moskovsky Territorial Hospital, and a 72-year-old woman died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital.

At least 62 people have died from COVID-19 over the entire period in Kyrgyzstan.