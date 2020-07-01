11 SCNS employees contract coronavirus

COVID-19 was confirmed in 11 employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

At the moment, some of the employees have already been discharged, several more are hospitalized. In addition, it is known that 10 inmates of the SCNS pretrial detention center also tested positive for coronavirus.

«It is known that coronavirus infection was confirmed in the criminal investigators of the central office of the SCNS, as well as employees of the Ninth Service,» the sources said.