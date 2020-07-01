09:43
Two Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to high-security prison term in Novosibirsk

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were sentenced to a term in a high-security prison in Novosibirsk city (Russia) for beating Tajik citizens. Website of the Dzerzhinsky District Court reports.

Ethnic hatred has become the motive for the crime.

The court found out that the two Kyrgyzstanis and about 10 other people who hid their faces with medical masks publicly and cynically have beaten two men on September 29, 2018 at Bukhara cafe in Novosibirsk city because of ethnic hatred and hostility towards citizens of Tajikistan.

One Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison, the second — to 6 years. Both are serving sentences in a high-security prison.
