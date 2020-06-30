20:18
Another quarantine post set up in Batken

Another sanitary quarantine post was set up in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reports.

The post has been set up to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

«The post is at the entrance to Leilek district. At present, two basic sanitary posts have been set up in the region, five more — in the border areas. Nine cases of coronavirus were registered in Batken region today. In total, there are 77 infected. They are people arrived from abroad, drivers of heavy trucks, contact persons. There are those who don’t know where they could get infected,» the press service added.
