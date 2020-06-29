20:14
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate

Patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection must contact a local doctor. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of young people has increased among the hospitalized with coronavirus.

«Young people are admitted already in serious condition, because they did not take the disease seriously and were self-medicating. Do not self-medicate, do not listen to different tips, be sure to call the local doctor,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

The minister once again urged Kyrgyzstanis to comply with sanitary standards.

«Wear masks; don’t attend feasts or other events. There are many cases when one family member infects everyone else,» he said.

At least 5,017 people got infected with COVID-19 in the country over the entire period, 2,294 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/157739/
views: 172
Print
Related
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
Policeman dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan to attend extraordinary meeting of Parliament
City Hall to carry out disinfection in Bishkek after peaceful march
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Patients with pneumonia to be hospitalized without COVID-19 test
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
29 June, Monday
17:50
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank app...
17:39
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
17:28
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
17:19
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
16:52
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport