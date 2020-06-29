Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate

Patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection must contact a local doctor. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of young people has increased among the hospitalized with coronavirus.

«Young people are admitted already in serious condition, because they did not take the disease seriously and were self-medicating. Do not self-medicate, do not listen to different tips, be sure to call the local doctor,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

The minister once again urged Kyrgyzstanis to comply with sanitary standards.

«Wear masks; don’t attend feasts or other events. There are many cases when one family member infects everyone else,» he said.

At least 5,017 people got infected with COVID-19 in the country over the entire period, 2,294 of them have recovered.