20:14
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night

The Family Medicine Centers will consult patients with fever and other symptoms of coronavirus infection around the clock. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

«Consultative telephone lines and doctor’s appointments were opened at the Family Medicine Centers. Do not wait 118, ambulance, but contact the local district doctors. Get relevant advice. Local doctors will make a decision. If there is a need for hospitalization, we will hospitalize,» he said.

According to the minister, severe forms of the virus have become more frequent, young people die because they were self-medicating, did not go to doctors. «If you don’t turn for help in a timely manner, it can be fatal,» he added.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov noted that a team has been created that determines which hospitals have free places. At least 20 additional ambulance crews were formed.
link: https://24.kg/english/157735/
views: 169
Print
Related
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
Policeman dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan to attend extraordinary meeting of Parliament
City Hall to carry out disinfection in Bishkek after peaceful march
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Patients with pneumonia to be hospitalized without COVID-19 test
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
29 June, Monday
17:50
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank app...
17:39
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
17:28
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
17:19
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
16:52
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport