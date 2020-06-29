Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night

The Family Medicine Centers will consult patients with fever and other symptoms of coronavirus infection around the clock. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

«Consultative telephone lines and doctor’s appointments were opened at the Family Medicine Centers. Do not wait 118, ambulance, but contact the local district doctors. Get relevant advice. Local doctors will make a decision. If there is a need for hospitalization, we will hospitalize,» he said.

According to the minister, severe forms of the virus have become more frequent, young people die because they were self-medicating, did not go to doctors. «If you don’t turn for help in a timely manner, it can be fatal,» he added.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov noted that a team has been created that determines which hospitals have free places. At least 20 additional ambulance crews were formed.