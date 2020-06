A rally #REaction 3.0 took place today in Bishkek.

Protesters gathered near the railway station, and then went along Erkindik Boulevard to Ala-Too Square.

About 500 people demanded from the president to veto the bill on manipulating information. The protesters also demanded from the initiator of the document Gulshat Asylbaeva to terminate her powers of the deputy and give up her seat.

Photos by Vladislav Nogai.