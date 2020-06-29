20:14
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

#REaction 3.0 rally ends in Bishkek

Peaceful rally #REaction 3.0 took place in Bishkek.

The protesters gathered near the railway station, and then walked Erkindik Boulevard down to Ala-Too Square.

About 500 people demanded from the president to veto the bill on manipulating information. The protesters also asked its initiator Gulshat Asylbaeva to terminate her deputy’s powers and give up her seat.

Participants of the protest collect signatures under a statement addressed to the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Orozbek Opumbaev. In the document the activists ask to hold the speaker of the Parliament, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, and the deputies who voted not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of their colleagues, accountable.

At least 79 parliament members voted for the initiative of Gulshat Asylbaeva, however, according to the deputies present at the meeting, there were not more than 30 deputies in the hall at that time.
link: https://24.kg/english/157720/
views: 225
Print
Related
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport
#REaction peaceful march participants come to Ala-Too Square
#REaction 3.0: March participants move to parliament building
March for freedom of speech #REaction 3.0 begins in Bishkek
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek demanding land transformation
Signatures collected in Bishkek against management of news bill
Deputy Dastan Bekeshev comes out to protesters against management of news law
Rally against law on management of news held in Bishkek
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
Rally against domestic violence held in Bishkek
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
29 June, Monday
17:50
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank app...
17:39
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
17:28
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
17:19
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
16:52
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport