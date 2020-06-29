REaction 3.0 rally ends in Bishkek

Peaceful rally #REaction 3.0 took place in Bishkek.

The protesters gathered near the railway station, and then walked Erkindik Boulevard down to Ala-Too Square.

About 500 people demanded from the president to veto the bill on manipulating information. The protesters also asked its initiator Gulshat Asylbaeva to terminate her deputy’s powers and give up her seat.

Participants of the protest collect signatures under a statement addressed to the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Orozbek Opumbaev. In the document the activists ask to hold the speaker of the Parliament, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, and the deputies who voted not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of their colleagues, accountable.

At least 79 parliament members voted for the initiative of Gulshat Asylbaeva, however, according to the deputies present at the meeting, there were not more than 30 deputies in the hall at that time.