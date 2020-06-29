20:13
President of Kyrgyzstan to attend extraordinary meeting of Parliament

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament, which is scheduled for June 30. Members of the Government will take the oath. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Repeated tests of Sooronbai Jeenbekov for coronavirus infection showed a negative result.

 Two his tests made upon departure from Moscow and upon arrival in Bishkek were also negative.

These days, the president minimized contacts and continues to work remotely at Ala-Archa State Residence.

Recall, COVID-19 was confirmed in 17 employees of the Presidential Administration, including its head, Dosaly Esenaliev.
