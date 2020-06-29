14:26
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Abdybaly tegin Suerkul, tested positive for coronavirus. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

He is in self-isolation. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory.

Earlier it was reported that 26 employees of the Cabinet of Ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The disease was also confirmed in employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economy.
