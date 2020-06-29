Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm

«The help of every citizen of the country is important in the fight against COVID-19,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said.

According to him, the dangerous virus is among Kyrgyzstanis, threatening the lives of everyone. Many asymptomatic carriers of the disease have appeared. Without realizing presence of the virus, a person unwittingly becomes its distributor. This contributes to a daily increase in the number of infected people.

«That is why we ask everyone to stay at home whenever possible. This is important not only for your health and the health of your loved ones, but also for the whole country. Compliance with the simple requirements of doctors can save the lives of many people,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of government asked fellow citizens not to panic. He recalled that recently, most of the citizens, believing false information that the virus does not exist, walked at ease in crowded places.

«This precisely gave rise to what we are all struggling with right now. But it’s not too late now to listen to the words of experts and not to leave your home without special need. This is especially true for elderly citizens who are in an increased risk zone. And the most important — do not panic. Panic generates fear, which ultimately leads to chaos. I ask citizens to remain calm. When detecting the first symptoms of a viral infection, it is necessary to strictly comply with the requirements of doctors. Only in this way can we defeat COVID-19 together,» the Prime Minister stressed.

Kubatbek Boronov instructed government agencies to check the crowded places. Further work of cafes and restaurants, markets, public urban and inter-regional transport will directly depend on their compliance with established sanitary and hygienic standards.