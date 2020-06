Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar repeatedly began to grow in Kyrgyzstan. It exceeds 76 soms as of today.

The American currency is bought for 75.3-75.6 soms, and sold for 76-76.2 soms. It has appreciated by 50-70 tyiyins over the weekend.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 75,4423 soms (growth of 0.43 percent).

The Russian ruble remains stable. It is bought for 1.07-1,082 soms, and sold for 1,094-1.11 soms. The official rate is 1,0913 soms (growth of 0.92 percent).