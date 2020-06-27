01:18
Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan

Nine more employees of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

All its staff passed tests after COVID-19 was previously confirmed in eight employees.

According to their results, nine more employees, including the head of Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev, have positive results of coronavirus tests.

The total number of the infected employees is 17 people as of today.

All of them are isolated at home, receive medical advice and continue to work remotely. The course of the disease is different; their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Coronavirus was diagnosed in 4,513 people in the republic over the entire period. At least 2,212 of them have recovered.
