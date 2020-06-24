20:39
Kyrgyzstan to produce face masks according to European standard

A workshop for production of disposable medical masks was opened in the territory of Bishkek Free Economic Zone. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, took part in the launch ceremony. She noted that amid the pandemic, due to the closure of borders and a reduction in imports, development of domestic production has become even more relevant. The Government welcomes domestic investments in the development of the economy, stimulating the export of our products to the countries of near and far abroad, especially to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the initial stage of production, 25 jobs were created. It is planned to expand production with an increase in staff and the range of products in the future.

«I would like to wish the enterprise to occupy a worthy niche among reliable manufacturers of quality products, expansion of production and success for the benefit of our country,» Aida Ismailova stressed.

To launch the workshop, entrepreneurs have purchased and installed modern equipment for the production of medical masks for $ 160,000. Estimated production volume is up to 50,000-60,000 pieces daily. The masks comply with the European standard EN149: 2001 type FRR1. A feature of production is full automation, including automatic packaging of products, as well as automatic sterilization of the masks.

«The main objective of the project is to provide the population of the country with high-quality and affordable medical disposable masks. It is also planned to start production of respirators No. 95 according to the FFP3 standard,» the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
