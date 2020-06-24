Sanitary measures stepped up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

Restrictions in the work of markets and stores have been introduced in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Marat Murataliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the markets work only on Sundays from now on. Work of stores is limited to 22.00.

«I control it myself. Previously, they functioned on different days, now only on Sundays. We limited the work of stores in order the people not to leave their homes at night. Sanitary posts, as well as disinfection tunnels were installed at the entrance and exit from the region,» Marat Murataliev said.

He added that employees of the State Registration Service register everyone who visits the region.

At least 3,726 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered throughout the country over the entire period, 2,082 people have recovered.