Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration has COVID-19

The Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Sydykov, who accompanies the head of state in Moscow, tested positive for coronavirus. One of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s guards is also infected.

According to the presidential press service, according to the established algorithm, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, members of the delegation and accompanying persons were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Moscow to participate in the Victory parade. Daniyar Sydykov and one security officer have a positive result.

As it was previously reported, the president decided to refrain from participating in the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the World War II.
