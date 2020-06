Another employee of the Ombudsman’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The organization reported.

According to its press service, this is the second case of COVID-19 at the organization. Inspector of one of the departments of the Institute of Ombudsman became infected. He is in self-isolation. Most of the employees switched to remote work.

At least 207 cases of coronavirus infection were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan.