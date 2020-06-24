09:59
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is accused of two episodes of illegal crossing of the state border of Russia in Omsk Oblast. Kvnews.ru media outlet reports.

In 2018, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was banned from entering the Russian Federation for 10 years. Then he decided to change his name, obtained a new passport and continued traveling to Russia. However, Russian law enforcement officers still detained the man.

In 2019, the man illegally entered the Russian Federation from the Republic of Kazakhstan twice through Olkhovka automobile border checkpoint, hiding the fact of change of name and surname during border control. He fully pleaded guilty.
link: https://24.kg/english/157169/
views: 117
