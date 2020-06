Three men suspected of murder were arrested in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department of the capital informed.

Police officers found body of a 30-35-year-old man at the intersection of Pavlov and Ryskulov Streets last night while patrolling Bishkek. The corpse was handed over to ambulance staff.

A 20-year-old, 17-year-old, and 17-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of murder in the area of ​​Kuliev and Ryskulov Streets.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the Article 130 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.