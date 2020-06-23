Employee of Ombudsman’s Office of Kyrgyzstan infected with coronavirus

Head of one of the departments of the Institute of Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic became infected with coronavirus and is in self-isolation. Press service of the Ombudsman of the republic reported.

Work of the Ombudsman’s Office continues in full compliance with sanitary, hygienic and safety standards. Some employees work remotely.

The press service reminded that citizens can contact the Institute of Ombudsman via the hotline 115, country’s post offices (Bishkek, Tynystanov Street, 120, Akiykatchi’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic), as well as by e-mail ombudsman@inbox.ru or via the Internet reception website http://ombudsman.kg.