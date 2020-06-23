Azattyk employee contracts COVID-19, office switches to remote work

An employee of Azattyk Radio office contracted coronavirus infection. The team switched to remote work. The colleagues told 24.kg news agency.

The infected employee worked in the office and did not go anywhere. His contacts are being identified. The staff have to pass PCR test.

COVID-19 was also confirmed in a journalist of the Public Television and Radio Corporation.

At least 3,356 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in the republic over the entire period, 2,021 people have recovered.