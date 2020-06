At least 22 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan contracted coronavirus infection. PCR tests confirmed the infection. Press service of the ministry reported.

All the patients are under the supervision of doctors. PCR analyzes were taken from the personnel of the Ministry of Emergencies and relatives of the employees.

At least 205 people got infected with coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, 3,356 people in total.