Sooronbai Jeenbekov to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, will take part in the events dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on June 24. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to Daniyar Sydykov, the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the visit it is planned to participate in a military parade on the Red Square in Moscow, as well as in a flower laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall.

«It is noteworthy that 75 years ago on this day, June 24, 1945, the legendary historical parade of the winners took place on the Red Square,» Daniyar Sydykov stressed.

At least 79 servicemen of the National Guard of the Kyrgyz Republic also left the republic to participate in the parade in Moscow.
